LONDON — Fourteen years after it ended, “Friends” is still there for British viewers.
The catchphrase-generating New York sitcom, which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, is the most popular show on U.K. streaming services, beating big-budget original productions from Netflix and Amazon.
Research by U.K. broadcast regulator Ofcom shows “Friends” led the field in the first quarter of 2018, followed by laddish Amazon auto show “The Grand Tour” and lavish Netflix royal drama “The Crown.”
The figures may be attributable to binge-watching by “Friends” fans after the show was added to Netflix’s U.K. slate in January.
The data was released July 18 but reported by British media on Friday.
The Ofcom data reveals how streaming has transformed U.K. television viewing habits, with 39 percent of British households subscribing to at least one service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.