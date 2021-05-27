 Skip to main content
Still not satisfied
RUSD SUMMER SCHOOL

Still not satisfied

RACINE — Facing a lawsuit and complaints of racial discrimination, the Racine Unified School District has increased the number of schools it will have open for summer school from four to six.

The district had been planning to have only three K-8 summer schools open: Gifford, Jerstad-Agerholm and Mitchell. But after weeks of advocacy led by the Racine Branch of the NAACP, saying the options were not sufficient to meet the needs of Racine’s poor and communities of color, Julian Thomas and Knapp elementary schools will also host summer school this summer.

“As we continue to work to address any barriers that may keep students from attending summer school, we are happy to be able to take this additional step and open our two community schools this summer,” Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca said in a statement late Thursday morning.

Free shuttle service is also being expanded to Case High School in addition to Janes Elementary, Julian Thomas and Knapp.

While they were happy to hear about the changes, members of the NAACP said this is just a start in addressing inequities in Racine’s schools.

“RUSD is making changes, and we appreciate that, but it’s not enough,” Pamela Harris, NAACP member and former RUSD educator, said during a rally Thursday outside Knapp, 2701 17th St.

On Tuesday, the school district and the United Way of Racine County announced they were collaborating to add shuttle bus options for students in the city, and were planning on adding afternoon “Extended Learning” programs at Knapp and Julian Thomas, hoping to satiate these concerns.

But the NAACP and others kept pushing for having the schools fully open, a wish that was granted Thursday.

Win for the NAACP

During its Thursday rally, advocates celebrated the temporary changes they had brought about.

“It shows that if we work together, we can accomplish anything,” Dwight Mosby, president of the Racine Branch of the NAACP, said. “We have a number of organizations who have supported us, and individuals who have a passion for what we’re doing ... If we don’t move and make Racine the city that we want it to be, we will never have another chance.”

Closing gaps

The lawsuit filed Monday alleges that RUSD was committing constitutional and civil rights violations, as well as race-based discrimination, based primarily on the district’s decision not to have two of its schools with the highest minority and impoverished populations open for summer school.

It was filed primarily by two mothers of RUSD students — Brittany Mckenney, a mother of three RUSD students who attend Knapp Elementary, and Miketra Larry, who has two children in RUSD, one of whom attends Julian Thomas Elementary. They allege that RUSD not offering summer school at its community schools (Knapp and Julian Thomas) that serve majority students of color and poor students failed to meet the needs of the community the district is tasked with serving while also putting an undue burden on their families to access education.

Students of color and students from low-income households were more likely to fall further behind while schools remained mostly virtual since March 2020; a national study published in December from McKinsey & Company found that schools with populations that are more than 50% students of color consistently showed learning loss in math and reading being 10-16 points behind schools that are majority white.

Last August, when schools were closed and shifted to online learning due to the pandemic, Daca said “it’s certain” that learning gaps between student groups, such as students of color or differently abled students compared to white students and students from wealthy backgrounds, had increased.

The NAACP asserted that summer school, especially for kids lingering in those gaps, will help improve learning and prevent them from falling behind.

By not having planned to have Knapp and Julian Thomas open in the summer, the lawsuit alleged, RUSD is not doing enough to help students who are more likely to be falling behind — like Mckenney’s and Larry’s kids, who are African American.

The total Racine Unified student population was 61.1% non-white and 63.9% economically disadvantaged as of 2018-19. Students of color and poor students were widely believed to be more likely to fall further behind during the pandemic; the lawsuit points out that the student population at one of the three schools open for summer school — Gifford School in Caledonia — is 72.9% white and 28.9% economically disadvantaged.

In contrast, at Julian Thomas, 88.9% of the student population is black or Hispanic and 94.3% of students are economically disadvantaged. Likewise, Knapp’s student population is 67.6% black or Hispanic and 87.8% of its students are economically disadvantaged.

Omitted from the lawsuit were the population statistics for Mitchell and Jerstad-Agerholm, which are 87.5% and 67.3% non-white, respectively, and 80.8% and 77.3% economically disadvantaged, respectively.

It is also alleged in the lawsuit that RUSD is not offering enough summer programming to meet the needs of its community.

“RUSD also has decided to not offer enough after school academic enrichment programs — these programs reportedly already have waiting lists,” the lawsuit states.

Transportation paramount

The lawsuit filed Monday, hours before RUSD announced it was partnering with United Way of Racine County to expand busing options, including pick-up/drop-off points at Knapp and Julian Thomas, makes numerous claims regarding how transportation options, or the lack thereof, are making it harder for students to get to summer school and for those students’ parents to continue to work.

Larry said in a statement in the lawsuit that having her kids enrolled for summer school at Mitchell as opposed to Julian Thomas — which is within walking distance of her home — puts a burden on her family: “If Julian Thomas school is open this summer, I will send both of my children there. We live within a 5-minute walk of this school. I have enrolled my sons in one of the three schools open this summer (Mitchell) but it is very far from our home and RUSD has not offered me bus service for one of my sons, making it difficult for the entire family, in part, because I have to work. My children need to attend summer school because during the past year they only were in school about three months. They have lost learning. I am worried about their education. RUSD should open Julian Thomas school this summer.”

Similarly, Mckenney reported that her family can walk to Knapp within 5 minutes from their home. But, if her kids had to go to one of the three summer schools without a transportation option, the walk would have been between 45 and 60 minutes since the family doesn’t have a car

“This creates an incredible hardship for my entire family,” Mckenney stated. “If Knapp is open this summer, I will send my three small children there for summer school.”

Funding options

The lawsuit claims that the district has millions that could be spent on funding greatly expanded summer programs. It lists more than $60 million combined in COVID-19 relief funds received from (or promised by) the federal and state government.

The Department of Education, in its guidance regarding stimulus funds, says that money awarded to schools can be used “to address the impact that (the COVID-19 pandemic) has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools,” with the lawsuit arguing that that money should be used to address learning loss through summer school.

“RUSD’s decisions to close two schools serving the largest percentages of economically disadvantaged students of color, and not providing bus service for these students to attend the three schools serving larger percentages of white and affluent students, are inconsistent with the letter and spirit of the (federal and state stimulus money),” the lawsuit states. “RUSD’s summer school programming decisions are having an adverse impact on hundreds of students in the City of Racine ... because these decisions are denying poor students of color equal educational opportunities — their schools are closed.”

The lawsuit demands Julian Thomas and Knapp schools to be open this summer, as well as compensation “for the emotional distress and other damages that have been caused by (RUSD’s) conduct” for the complainants.

Take part

Families who have already enrolled at an alternative summer school site and would like their child to attend Julian Thomas or Knapp instead should contact summer.school@rusd.org or call 262-619-4640. If families are registering for the first time, please visit rusd.org and click on Summer School or call or visit any RUSD school.

Summer school takes place Mondays through Thursdays, 8:10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., from June 21 to July 29. Breakfast is available from 7:45-8:10. Lunch is provided for students attending Extended Learning from 12:10-12:35 p.m. Extended Learning is offered at the elementary and K-8 sites from 12:35 to 4:45 p.m. Extended Learning is available at no cost to families this summer.

