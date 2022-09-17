Still a mystery on offensive line

Here are three things to watch for Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at Lambeai Field:

1. Keep ‘em guessing

Will David Bakhtiari finally return to action after his seemingly endless — and oft-detailed — ACL journey? Will Elgton Jenkins see the field for the first time since tearing his ACL last November? Will Jon Runyan clear the concussion protocol in time for kickoff?

If you’re wondering who the Green Bay Packers will start on their offensive line in Sunday night’s prime-time matchup with the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, good news: You’re not the only one. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich isn’t even sure — and it’s his job to figure that sort of thing out.

“It’ll be interesting to see who lines up as our starting O-line. You’ll find out Sunday,” Stenavich quipped late in the week. “It’ll be a fun surprise for everyone.”

The Packers listed all three offensive linemen as questionable for the game, although Jenkins practiced in full on Friday and Runyan, while still in the concussion protocol, was able to practice on a limited basis. Bakhtiari was a limited participant Friday, too.

With Bakhtiari now on a one-day-on, one-day-off practice schedule at left tackle, Jenkins coming back from his own knee injury at right tackle and Runyan having been knocked out of last week’s loss at Minnesota by a concussion, Stenavich, the team’s former offensive line coach, and Luke Butkus, the new line coach, are facing an even bigger challenge than they did over the past two seasons, when injuries also forced them to shuffle the deck.

That’s because they had veterans Lucas Patrick and Billy Turner in the mix, and their versatility allowed the coaches to plug-and-play no matter who went down. Now, with younger and less proven depth, it’ll likely be rookie Zach Tom filling in again for Runyan and several other youngsters as the next men up if someone else goes down.

“It is a challenge to juggle the reps because right now reps are limited in the season, when you only have X amount of practices, X amount of reps during practice,” Stenavich explained. “So it’s just, can these guys be prepared? How much can you put on their plate as far as multiple positions? It’s not like last year when you had Billy Turner, and it’s like, ‘OK, Billy, you’re going to go play here.’ And he’s a vet, he’s played a lot, he has experience. These guys are all relatively young, so you want them to really focus in on one spot. So that’s the big challenge.

“I like these guys. They’ll fight. They’re tough. They got a great future ahead of ‘em. So it’s the guys we’ve got, and we’re going to go play hard and play physical.”

2. He Gets(y) it

While Packers coach Matt LaFleur had an inkling he might lose both offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach/offensive passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy off last year’s staff, he thought he might be able to retain Getsy and promote him to replace Hackett if Hackett got a head-coaching gig — which he did, with the Denver Broncos.

But while Getsy didn’t land a head-coaching job of his own, he did get his own opportunity for promotion when the Bears offered him their offensive coordinator position — and the play-calling responsibility that comes with it.

And because LaFleur calls the Packers’ offensive plays, he knew it was an opportunity Getsy could not pass up.

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers called Getsy a “close friend,” a “confidante,” a “phenomenal coach” and a “great human being,” what will matter most in Chicago will be how productive the Bears offense is with him calling the plays, and how quickly second-year quarterback Justin Fields improves under his tutelage.

While the Bears won in his play-calling debut, the monsoon-like conditions at Soldier Field made it a little tough to discern what a Getsy-designed offense really looks like. Conditions should be more normal on Sunday night, and while Getsy said play-calling was “a lot of fun” in last week’s win over San Francisco, he’ll have to be on his game against a Packers defense that is looking to rebound after a disappointing opener.

That’s why Getsy can’t get all touchy-feely about being back in Green Bay, where he started his NFL coaching career as an offensive quality-control coach under Mike McCarthy.

“It’s not emotional. It’s not emotional at all. But familiarity with the personnel is probably the advantage. That’s it,” Getsy said. “I mean, those guys are really good. (Defensive coordinator) Joe Barry’s a stud. Those guys are all good up there. They’ve got good players, good scheme. So it’s a challenge; it’s a fun challenge. It’ll be cool to go compete against your friends. It’s going to be fun.”

And how will he approach play-calling against his old team? “I’m a ‘feel’ guy. I’m an instinct person. That’s just how I’ve always been in my life,” Getsy replied. “You get in the game, you’ve got some instincts and I trusted them. I’m glad I trusted them. Most of the time it worked. Sometimes it didn’t, too. I want to stay true to who I am.”

3. 33 + 28 = More production

LaFleur said it immediately after last Sunday’s loss that his play-calling wasn’t good enough because he didn’t get the ball to running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones frequently enough. Although the duo accounted for 23 touches and 167 total yards from scrimmage — almost exactly half of the Packers’ 338 total yards — and the team’s only touchdown, LaFleur vowed to get them more involved against the Bears.

What that looks like remains to be seen, but look for both backs to get more carries in the run game while still being pass-catching threats out of the backfield. Against the Vikings, Dillon carried 10 times for 45 yards and led the Packers in receptions (five), targets (six) and receiving yards (46), while Jones had five carries for 49 yards and three receptions for 27 yards. Dillon’s third-quarter 2-yard touchdown run accounted for the Packers’ lone scoring play.

Asked how to get the pair more involved, Rodgers replied, “I think you’ve got to stick with the run a little bit more. Nothing against Matt — Matt probably said the same thing — but we maybe reacted to the score a little bit. We were running the ball well, so we’ve just got to stick with the run, make sure we get our attempts where we want them to be because that means one of those guys is touching the ball. We have a lot of different packages where they’re in the game in different spots, (so it’s) just finding ways to get them the football a few more times.”

Stenavich said first-down production was also a factor in getting away from the running game, and acknowledged that the 20-0 hole the Packers dug themselves didn’t help, either.

“I felt like once we got the run game going a little bit, then you’re down 20-0. I think we just felt like we were forced to throw the ball more than we wanted to,” Stenavich said. “But those guys just kept battling, kept fighting and did the most with the touches they had. We’ll do a great job getting those guys the rock. We know they’re good playmakers for us and excited about what they’re going to do in the next few games.”