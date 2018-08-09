Tony Stewart is considering a return to the Indianapolis 500 next year.
Stewart, a three-time NASCAR champion and Indiana native, grew up chasing a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He won twice there in NASCAR’s Brickyard 400, but was never able to win the Indy 500.
He last entered the event in 2001. Now retired from full-time racing, Stewart said Thursday he’d like another crack at the Indy 500. But he has one caveat: Stewart will only drive a competitive car.
“If I go, I’m not going just to run it,” he said. “I don’t want to be a sideshow like Danica (Patrick, a former teammate) was at Indy this year. If I go, I want to go feeling like I’ve got the same opportunity to win that everyone else in the field does.”
Stewart has five starts in the Indianapolis 500, starting on pole as a rookie in 1996 and leading 64 laps in a career-best fifth in 1997.
Patrick made the Indy 500 the final race of her career. Although she qualified in the Fast Nine she was in an accident during the race and finished 30th.
NASCAR: Ford will celebrate its iconic muscle car next year when it races the Mustang in NASCAR’s top Cup Series.
The 2019 Mustang for NASCAR competition was unveiled Thursday at the Ford Motor Company World Headquarters. Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart drove a Mustang onto a stage for the reveal with all 13 Ford Cup drivers were in attendance.
The Mustang has raced in the second-tier Xfinity Series since 2011. It will compete against Chevrolet’s Camaro and the Toyota Camry. The Camaro is in its first season of competition.
The Mustang debuted in 1964 and is Ford’s longest running model. The 10 millionth Mustang rolled off the production line Wednesday.
The Mustang was first entered in a race in 1964 when it won the Tour de France Automobile, a 4,000 mile, 10-day rally.
