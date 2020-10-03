Stewart lifts Storm to Game 1 WNBA Finals win over Aces SUN

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Seattle Storm's lead down to two with a quarter left, Breanna Stewart took over.

The big-game player scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter and finished with 37 to help the Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-80 on Friday night in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

"I'm excited for the big moment and the big stage. I expect to be here," Stewart said. "Been here whether its college, WNBA or USA continuing to embrace that moment and take advantage of it. This is why I play basketball. This is why I play to have big games to help my team in big moments."

Jewell Loyd added 28 points and Sue Bird had a WNBA playoff-record 16 assists. Bird had 10 assists in the first half to also break that playoff record. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Sunday.

Stewart added 15 rebounds and four blocks. She was a point short of the WNBA Finals record set by Angel McCoughtry.

With Seattle holding a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter after a huge Las Vegas rally, Stewart took over.

She scored the first 11 points of the period to restore a double-digit advantage and finished with 15 in the quarter. The 2018 MVP, who missed last season with a torn Achilles' tendon, hit three 3-pointers in the game-changing burst.

McCoughtry scored 20 points to lead Las Vegas, which was playing in the WNBA Finals for the first time since the franchise moved to the Nevada city three years ago.

