Stevie Nicks fears COVID-19: 'If I get it, I will probably never sing again'

You thought those floaty dresses and shawls and smoky eyes were the most dramatic things about Stevie Nicks? Far from it.

The Fleetwood Mac singer, 72, is asking younger people to wear masks and social distance to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and she's doing it with a blend of statistics, harrowing language pulled from science and one of the "American Horror Story" seasons she appeared in.

"If I get it (COVID-19), I will probably never sing again. Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life — I don't have much time," Nicks said plainly in a Tuesday post on Facebook.

She cited the numbers of people who had died in the United States since her previous COVID-19 post: more than 22,000 in 13 days.

Nicks warned against people who aren't wearing masks or adhering to other safety guidelines. "The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn't care who you are... It's just looking for a victim," she wrote.

The singer-songwriter got more dramatic as she recalled the season of the TV series "American Horror Story" she had appeared on.