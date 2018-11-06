Steven Michael Jenders, 41, homeless, obstructing an officer (two counts), misdemeanor retail theft.
Breaking
promotion
Don't miss this special price! Subscribe to skip the surveys, support local journalists, and get unlimited digital access.
APpromotionspotlight
The entry period is closed, and the Destinations Photo Contest is again host to thousands of your amazing vacation photos.
Tell us what you think
Should birthright citizenship end for American-born children of immigrants?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.