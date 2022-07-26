 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steven M. Rempala

Steven Rempala

Steven M. Rempala, 1800 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

