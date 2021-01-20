Steven M Rempala, 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steven M Rempala, 3700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Despite a raze order remaining, the fate of The Park (formerly known as The Capitol Theater) is far from sealed. The City Council is still deliberating what company (if any) will be paid around $200,000 to demolish it, or if it can stay.
The theater's sign, untouched for at least 13 years, now reads "SAVE ME," visible to drivers on Washington Avenue.
All four stores of Linda's Hallmark Shop in southeast Wisconsin — New Berlin, Muskego, Franklin and Mount Pleasant — will close in May. The reasons cited for the closures are a combination of the pandemic and the owners' desire to retire.
Pharmacy Station's founder fought to buck the system and to keep prescription prices down. But the rising cost of pharmaceuticals has made it seemingly impossible to protect consumers from being gouged.
"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.
Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.
A man, who said he lives in the upstairs unit next to where the shooting was reported, said he was awoken by gunshots followed by a woman who started banging on his door while screaming, "Help! Help! I'm going to die!"
Everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday, Jan. 25, the state Department of Health Servic…
The community has responded with strong support. A fundraiser, which has already nearly tripled its $5,000 goal, is ongoing.
A former NFL coach lost his home in Florida home while waiting for Wisconsin to fulfill his unemployment claim. Here's what went wrong:
The café is the first Black-owned coffee shop in Racine, according to owner Deontrae Mayfield.
Volunteers swing by the building to teach free classes, ranging from sewing to construction. Mayfield's goal is to offer youths skills they may not access in high school. But there's plenty more going down at The Main Project.
"I've learned that it's easier to help out than people think it is," said 19-year-old volunteer Devin Wilson.
Mayfield learned how to make coffee just three days before his opening date, he said, and for the first two weeks he was open, he didn't charge anyone for the drinks they ordered. "I was still learning," he said. "I wanted to make sure I could make a great cup of coffee before I had you pay for it."
A man, who said he lives in the upstairs unit next to where the shooting was reported, said he was awoken by gunshots followed by a woman who started banging on his door while screaming, "Help! Help! I'm going to die!"
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.