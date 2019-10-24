Steven Rempala.jpg
Steven M. Rempala, 6700 block of White Birch Court, Racine, possession of burglarious tools, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia.

