Steven M Rempala, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man's body was found in the area of Main Street and State Street in Racine on Thanksgiving morning, police said.
Janes and Dr. Jones elementary schools will be closed at the end of the current school year as Racine Unified School District pivots due to the ongoing Wisconsin Supreme Court battle tied to the $1 billion referendum voted on last year.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had thousands of videos containing child pornography in his possession.
Padilla’s sister said she didn't go to the hospital after her brother was shot. She stayed home hoping her brother would pull into the driveway. She texted him and called him. “I waited hours,” she said. “Jose never did come back”
An infant dead. No answers from father convicted in the killing of his baby son. And a life saved. Brittney Struebing, the mother of baby A.H., shares her story.
An autopsy and toxicology exam is scheduled to be conducted Tuesday for the man found dead on Thanksgiving morning at Shoop Parking Ramp at the corner of State and Main streets, Racine County's medical examiner confirmed Monday.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and Supervisor Nick Demske have publicly sparred before, although neither had outright called for the other to be removed from their respective elected office until Wednesday.
We got a lot of things wrong about Anthony Huber.
It may be cold outside, but swimming may soon be on the schedule.
A Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and tried to poison her fish with hot sauce.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.