 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steven M. Gramza

  • 0
Steven Gramza

Steven M. Gramza, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft (business setting).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.

The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.

Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News