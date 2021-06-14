Steven A Poff
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
A woman reportedly broke free from a noose in the basement of a home after a man tried to hang her Wednesday evening as she was trying to emotionally support him days after he got out of jail.
RACINE — A Racine teen allegedly crashed his vehicle into a car that had three children in it; he also allegedly had an open bottle of Henness…
“We hope,” one of the homeowners said, "that if any other person is struggling in other neighborhoods or families with acceptance, we want to show them there is acceptance beyond their immediate circle."
Within three weeks, the public should know if Foxconn will (or will not) be manufacturing electric vehicles in Racine County.
State's prison guard shortage worsening | Corrections officers from around Wisconsin being sent to Waupun
Wisconsin’s prison guard shortage has been getting worse for a decade. It reached a new depth this week.
A Racine man has been charged for allegedly selling meth at the Travelodge at 3700 Northwestern Ave., the hotel that had been the troubled Riverside Inn until 2019.
Church festivals are back in Racine County, but not all of them. Here's your 2021 church festival guide
After church festivals across the county were canceled last year due to COVID-19, some are back this year, some are virtual and some are still tentative.
Because COVID-19 left limited jail space in Racine County and elsewhere, Matthew Vinz stayed free. Then he shot and killed both of his parents and himself. Here is the story behind a tragedy that shook a small town in Racine County.
CALEDONIA — Three new condominium buildings are now officially coming to Caledonia, part of a project that has been floating around for a whil…