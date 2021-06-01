Steven A Bunch
A judge and prosecutors OK'd a Racine County Jail inmate being let out to be a pall bearer at his sister's funeral. But the Department of Corrections stepped in, keeping him behind bars instead of with his family to say goodbye.
A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.
Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds that the 16-year-old is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to abscond after the shooting.
Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.
Police: Racine County man did burnouts, drank Smirnoff Ice in Taco Bell parking lot, threatened to fight officer
The man allegedly made statements to officers including "I don't give a (expletive) about you, and if I catch you without that (expletive) badge I'm beating that (expletive)," and said he "Wasn't afraid of cops" and that he "Hope(s) all cops die."
'I'm going to shoot you and your kids' | Racine woman charged for allegedly pointing gun at another woman
A Racine woman allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at a woman, broke a window by throwing the gun through it and threatened the other woman's children.
Selling chips, cold soda or lemonade from a cooler? Running a hot dog stand? "Everybody's done it," said Davonte Underwood, 12, who helps run Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop with his family. "We wanted to try something new."
A man charged in the February 2019 death of his 3-month-old infant is headed to trial.
When the pandemic hit, Greg Fischer decided to "go all in." That's when the U.S. Marine Corps veteran left a corporate job and started Burn Pit BBQ out of his home in Wind Point. #MilitaryAppreciationMonth
During his State of the County address Tuesday, Jonathan Delagrave hinted that the county’s planned new juvenile center may no longer be built along Taylor Ave. in the City of Racine.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman said she didn't know it was loaded.
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how