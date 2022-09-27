 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steve Nicoletti fundraiser at Parkway Chateau Oct. 2

KENOSHA — A fundraiser for Steve Nicoletti will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

Steve and Cindy Nicoletti opened Cabana Tan Spa in Salem in 2001, and also founded “Celebrate Our Town” in 2009 to build community and help grow small businesses. Together they have made a huge impact on serving in the local community by helping organize and promoting fundraisers for others.

After serving the community for 21 years, the Nicolettis recently sold Cabana Tan in May 2022. Just weeks later Steve was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The cancer has spread to other organs, which make it difficult to cope with all the expenses that surpass their medical insurance.

Donations will be accepted at the door. A buffet lunch will be provided by Luisa’s Pizza, live entertainment will be provided by singer Cheryl McCrary, and there will be a silent auction and a booze wagon raffle.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up at gofundme.com/f/steve-nicoletti-cancer-fundraiser.

