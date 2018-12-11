stephen lee.jpg

Stephen Eugene Lee (aka Marcel Victor Dulaine, Stephen Victor Dulaine), 58, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft (two counts), possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping (six counts).

