Stephanie N. Mrozek, 1700 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
The principal of Burlington High School has resigned after just six months on the job.
The man killed by police on Monday had an outstanding felony warrant for absconding during house arrest.
A teenager accused of shooting his girlfriend was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Two Racine police officers were shot overnight after responding to a report of a domestic incident on Racine’s south side.
A 24-year-old man from Racine has been identified as the victim fatally shot Monday during an altercation with police in Kenosha County.
A 25-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in Racine. A suspect is in custody.
Racine police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in the 1700 block of Packard Avenue.
CALEDONIA — Drunk parents allegedly were involved in a rollover accident with their minor child in the car.
Last month, Johanna Pascoe imprinted handprints and pet pawprints into a salt dough compound with her two nephews. She had planned on painting the hardened creations and gifting them to family for Christmas. However, she never got to do that.
The man accused of shooting at Racine Police Department officers earlier this week was in Circuit Court on Friday, where bail was set at $250,000.
