 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stephanie E Raggs

Stephanie E Raggs

Stephanie Raggs

Stephanie E Raggs, 200 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended (cause death), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News