RACINE — The Board of Directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine & Kenosha Counties (BBBSRK) has named Kate Stephan-Cothell as the organization’s new executive director.
“We are excited to have Kate step up to the helm,” said Dr. Diane Gerlach, BBBSRK Board President. “She is a passionate force that will help us navigate change and propel Big Brothers Big Sisters into the future.”
Stephan-Cothell joined BBBSRK in 2016 as community relations manager. She oversaw a wide range of responsibilities including fundraising, establishing and building donor relationships, and conducting presentations to various local organizations and businesses.
In her new role, Stephan-Cothell will focus on volunteer recruitment, fund development and developing a new strategic plan with the board of directors.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties sets high standards when it comes to showing the children and youth that our communities care” says Stephan-Cothell. “I am incredibly excited to continue our work and build and strengthen relationships with our volunteers, donors and community partners.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters is recognized as one of the most effective prevention based mentoring programs in the United States. The organization’s mission is “to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change lives for the better, forever.”
For information, or to get involved, contact Stephan-Cothell at 262-637-7625 or kate.cothell@beabignow.org.
