Steil announces 2022 app challenge

JANESVILLE — Congressman Bryan Steil announced registration for the 2022 Congressional App Challenge is now open to middle and high school students residing in Wisconsin’s First Congressional District.

“I am excited to announce the 2022 Congressional App Challenge is now open for students," said Steil. "This competition is a great way for students to be creative and learn how to create innovative technologies. I look forward to seeing each of the submissions for this year’s challenge.”

The Congressional App Challenge is a competition aimed at encouraging middle and high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications. Starting in 2013, the challenge is intended to highlight the value of computer science and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

This competition is open to students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

Congressional App Challenge applications can be submitted now through 11 a.m. Nov. 1. Should students not have enough time to create a new app before the Nov. 1 deadline, a previously created app made after Nov. 1, 2021, may also be submitted. However, the app must have been made between Nov. 2, 2021, and Nov. 1, 2022, in order to be eligible for consideration.

Apps will be scored by a panel of judges based on the quality of the app idea, implementation of the idea and demonstration of understanding computer programming skills. The winning apps will be honored by Steil and are eligible to be displayed at the U.S. capitol building and on the Congressional App Challenge website.

To register, students may visit congressionalappchallenge.us and visit the “Student’s” Section.

