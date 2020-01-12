Stefanski hired by Browns

Haslam hadn’t followed DePodesta’s advice in the previous two coaching searches. In 2016, Haslam went with his choice, Hue Jackson, instead of DePodesta’s pick, Sean McDermott, now head coach of the Buffalo Bills. Last year, Haslam went with former general manager John Dorsey’s recommendation, Kitchens, instead of Stefanski.

The Browns chose Stefanski because they’re impressed with his intelligence, leadership qualities and ability to work well with others. They like the job he did guiding Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Kirk Cousins as a quarterbacks coach from 2017-18, the balanced offense he operated in the 2019 and the understanding he gained in Minnesota about the responsibilities of a head coach.

COWHER ELECTED: Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a surprise announcement Saturday night before the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round playoff game. Hall President and CEO David Baker delivered the news live in studio to Cowher, an analyst for CBS, during the network’s “The NFL Today” pregame show broadcast.

“This isn’t right that this is happening right now, but ...” a grinning Cowher told Baker, who then officially welcomed the former coach into this year’s Hall of Fame class to be inducted this summer.