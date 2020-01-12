Stefanski hired by Browns

Kevin Stefanski is going to matter.
At least according to his predecessor.
The Browns finalized a decision Sunday to make Stefanski the franchise’s 18th full-time head coach, the 10th since its rebirth in 1999 and the sixth since Jimmy and Dee Haslam became the owners in 2012.
A person familiar with the coaching search confirmed the hire for the Beacon Journal after NFL Network first reported it. A formal announcement isn’t expected to be made until Monday at the earliest.
The Browns were the last of five NFL teams to fill a head coaching vacancy this offseason.
Coming off his first full season as the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, Stefanski will succeed Freddie Kitchens, whom the Browns fired on Dec. 29 after going 6-10 in his only season on the job.
Last year, Kitchens famously said during his introductory news conference, “If you don’t wear brown and orange, you don’t matter.”
Well, Kitchens doesn’t matter anymore, but Stefanski will.
Stefanski had the backing of Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta in 2019, when he interviewed with the Browns but finished runner-up to Kitchens.
On Jan. 2, Jimmy Haslam said DePodesta would run the hiring process during the latest search, but ownership would make the final decision.
Haslam hadn’t followed DePodesta’s advice in the previous two coaching searches. In 2016, Haslam went with his choice, Hue Jackson, instead of DePodesta’s pick, Sean McDermott, now head coach of the Buffalo Bills. Last year, Haslam went with former general manager John Dorsey’s recommendation, Kitchens, instead of Stefanski.
The Browns chose Stefanski because they’re impressed with his intelligence, leadership qualities and ability to work well with others. They like the job he did guiding Case Keenum, Sam Bradford and Kirk Cousins as a quarterbacks coach from 2017-18, the balanced offense he operated in the 2019 and the understanding he gained in Minnesota about the responsibilities of a head coach.
COWHER ELECTED: Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a surprise announcement Saturday night before the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round playoff game. Hall President and CEO David Baker delivered the news live in studio to Cowher, an analyst for CBS, during the network’s “The NFL Today” pregame show broadcast.
“This isn’t right that this is happening right now, but ...” a grinning Cowher told Baker, who then officially welcomed the former coach into this year’s Hall of Fame class to be inducted this summer.
An emotional Cowher, now 62, hugged Baker and then his wife Veronica and daughter Meagan, who were standing off to the side of the set during the announcement. The rest of Cowher’s CBS broadcast team, including James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson also gave him congratulatory hugs.
Cowher was the coach of the Steelers for 15 seasons from 1992 to 2006, and led them to 10 playoff appearances including two Super Bowls and winning one — beating Seattle in 2006. His Pittsburgh teams won nine division titles.
Cowher had an overall career record of 161-99-1 with a .619 winning percentage.
BRONCOS: Denver is looking for their fifth offensive coordinator in five seasons after Vic Fangio changed his mind about keeping his coaching staff intact and fired Rich Scangarello on Sunday.
Scangarello, a disciple of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, struggled in his first gig calling offensive plays in the NFL as the Broncos (7-9) regressed in almost every offensive category in 2019.
In his season-ending news conference, Fangio said he didn’t plan to make any changes to his coaching staff. But he changed his mind after reviewing Denver’s dismal offense that averaged just 17.6 points.
The Broncos got off to a 2-6 start and quarterback Joe Flacco criticized Scangarello’s play-calling as too conservative after a 15-13 loss at Indianapolis at midseason. Flacco was sacked several times that day and ended up with a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.
PATRIOTS: New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, authorities said Sunday.
Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.
Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court April 13. It wasn’t known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no immediate comment.
The wide receiver made huge plays during the Patriots’ historic comeback against Atlanta in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season, which New England won 34-28. He won Super Bowl MVP honors in New England’s 20-17 victory last season against the Rams.
Edelman led the Patriots during the 2019 regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. But nagging injuries took a toll. He was mostly a non-factor in New England’s 20-13 wild-card upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.