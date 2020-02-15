Steelers' Tomlin defends Rudolph

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin issued a statement in support of quarterback Mason Rudolph Saturday morning two days after Browns defensive end Myles Garrett again accused Rudolph of using a racial slur during a November game in Cleveland.
Garrett, who was reinstated by the NFL earlier this week after serving an indefinite suspension, told ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” that Rudolph called him the N-word after Garrett tackled him in the final seconds of a Browns 21-7 victory at First Energy Stadium.
“He called me the N-word,” Garrett said.
“He called me a ‘stupid N-word.’”
The allegations against Rudolph first leaked days after the incident occurred when Garrett told the NFL during his appeal of the suspension. Rudolph vehemently denied the allegations when they surfaced.
“I support Mason Rudolph not only because I know him, but also because I was on the field immediately following the altercation with Myles Garrett, and subsequently after the game,” Tomlin said. “I interacted with a lot of people in the Cleveland Browns organization — players and coaches. If Mason said what Myles claimed, it would have come out during the many interactions I had with those in the Browns organization. In my conversations I had a lot of expressions of sorrow for what transpired. I received no indication of anything racial or anything of that nature in those interactions.”
Garrett also insinuated during his interview with ESPN that the NFL could shed more light on the matter if it wished. The NFL has said there was no evidence that Rudolph uttered a slur when it investigated the matter last year.
“I know something was said,” Garrett said. “Now whether the NFL wants to acknowledge it, that’s up to them. But I don’t want to make it a racial thing, honestly. It’s over with for me. And I’m pretty sure it’s over with for Mason. So we just wanna move past and keep on playing football.”
Brian McCarthy from the NFL office issued a statement Saturday reiterating the league does not have audio from the game.
REDSKINS: Cornerback Josh Norman was released with one year left on the big contract he signed in 2016, and wide receiver Paul Richardson after two disappointing, injury-plagued seasons.
Norman struggled to live up to the expectations set by the $75 million, five-year deal he got after putting together an All-Pro season in Carolina and being released from the Panthers’ franchise tag. Washington saves $12.5 million against the salary cap in 2020 by cutting him now.
Releasing Norman a month before free agency could pave the way to give cornerback Quinton Dunbar a raise. Dunbar has said he wanted to know where he stood with the organization.
RAVENS: Safety Tony Jefferson was released, cutting ties with one of their defense’s highest-paid starters after his third and most inconsistent season in Baltimore.
Jefferson, 28, struggled in coverage last year and suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 5. He acknowledged on social media last month that he did not expect to be retained this offseason. Jefferson was owed $11.2 million in 2020, the final year of his four-year deal, and the Ravens will save $7 million with his release.
Track & field
Armand Duplantis set the world pole vault record on Saturday for the second time in eight days.
The American-born Swede eclipsed his own mark by a centimeter when he vaulted 6.18 meters (20’ 3 1/4’’) at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix at Glasgow, Scotland.
“This was such a great competition,” Duplantis said as he was handed a world record bonus check for $30,000. “There was such great energy the crowd was giving me and I really thrive off that.”
He opened at 5.50 meters and then got over 5.75 on his second try. Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks led at that point, but exited the competition at 5.84.
Duplantis sailed over with his first attempt at 5.84. With no one else left in the event, he also flew over at 6.00.
The 20-year-old vaulter had the bar moved up to 6.18 and one attempt was all he needed.
Duplantis also set the record in Torun, Poland, last Saturday when an effort of 6.17 bettered the 6.16 set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in Donetsk, Ukraine in February 2014.
Olympics
Russia is set to lose a biathlon gold medal from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics following a new doping ban for a leading athlete.
The International Biathlon Union on Saturday announced a two-year ban for Evgeny Ustyugov, who was part of the gold medal-winning men’s relay team six years ago, citing evidence he used the banned steroid oxandrolone around the time of the Olympics.
His results from the 2013-14 season have been disqualified, including the Olympic victory.