Steelers' Tomlin defends Rudolph

Garrett, who was reinstated by the NFL earlier this week after serving an indefinite suspension, told ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” that Rudolph called him the N-word after Garrett tackled him in the final seconds of a Browns 21-7 victory at First Energy Stadium.

“I support Mason Rudolph not only because I know him, but also because I was on the field immediately following the altercation with Myles Garrett, and subsequently after the game,” Tomlin said. “I interacted with a lot of people in the Cleveland Browns organization — players and coaches. If Mason said what Myles claimed, it would have come out during the many interactions I had with those in the Browns organization. In my conversations I had a lot of expressions of sorrow for what transpired. I received no indication of anything racial or anything of that nature in those interactions.”