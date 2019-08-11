Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake has died. He was 62.
The team said Drake, who joined the coaching staff in 2018, died early Sunday morning.
"Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career," Steelers president Art Rooney II said. "He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football."
Drake, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, played collegiately at Western Kentucky. He spent one season in the Canadian Football League and participated in a pair of NFL training camps before returning to Western Kentucky to pursue a master's degree. He went into coaching as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky in 1983, the beginning of a career that included stops in the college ranks at Georgia, Baylor and Texas.
Drake reached the NFL as a receivers coach in 2004 with the Chicago Bears. He moved on to the same position with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 before joining Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's staff in 2018. Drake's pupils through the years include Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald, longtime NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall and Antonio Brown, who played for Drake in 2018 before being traded to Oakland last spring.
VIKINGS: Looking for solutions for their longtime kicking issues, the Minnesota Vikings traded for Kaare Vedvik from the Baltimore Ravens.
Vedvik has kicked and punted for Baltimore, which was set at the position with standouts Justin Tucker and Sam Koch.
Vedvik spent the entire 2018 season on the non-football injury list for Baltimore after he was assaulted and suffered injuries. He was 4 for 4 on field goals and converted two extra-point attempts in the Ravens first preseason game, while punting twice for a 55.5-yard average.
Minnesota has veteran kicker Dan Bailey, who missed seven field-goal attempts last season with a career-worst 75 percent conversation rate, and punter Matt Wile in training camp.
JETS: Chandler Catanzaro got to the New York Jets' facility early Friday morning and headed to Adam Gase's office to deliver his surprising news.
The 28-year-old kicker chose to retire from playing football after a shaky start to training camp.
"He came in and told me that he was done, retiring," Gase said Sunday, a few hours after the team announced Catanzaro's decision.
Catanzaro signed with New York during the offseason for a second stint with the team, but struggled with consistency during camp. He then missed two extra points in the Jets' 31-22 preseason-opening loss to the Giants on Thursday night.
CARDINALS: Executive Ron Minegar has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Chandler police say Minegar was stopped around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane.
They say further investigation resulted in the DUI arrest and he was cited and released.
The 60-year-old Minegar is the Cardinals' executive vice president and chief operating officer. He has been with the team since 2000.
