Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed on Florida highway

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was trying to resurrect a once-promising career and hoping to have an opportunity this season to be Ben Roethlisberger's replacement, tragically died early Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle in South Florida.

Haskins, 24, was in Boca Raton, Fla., working out with some of his teammates that included new quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and was headed to the Fort Lauderdale airport to return to Pittsburgh when the accident occurred.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 6:37 a.m. when Haskins was walking on a "limited access facility for unknown reasons" and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when he was struck by a dump truck. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene, and the agency said a traffic homicide investigation is open.

Haskins was in his second season with the Steelers after being Washington's first-round draft choice in 2019. He was trying to start a new chapter with the Steelers, who signed him as a free agent in January 2021 and tendered him a one-year $2.54 million offer as a restricted free agent last month.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "He quickly became a part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

Haskins had been spending nearly every day of the offseason in the Steelers facility, watching film and working out to get ready to battle with Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for one of the quarterback spots.

"I am absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.," Washington coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. "Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed."

Haskins was born in New Jersey, and even trained in Central Pennsylvania as a youth. He played at Bullis School in Potomac, Md., before going on to become a highly decorated player with the Buckeyes despite playing only one season as a starter.

Haskins was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft after throwing 50 touchdowns his final season at Ohio State. That helped make him a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, and he finished third in the Heisman voting. Haskins was also a first-team All Big-Ten pick in 2018, and was the MVP of the Big Ten title game that year. He was the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year, too, and won the Sammy Baugh Trophy and Kellen Moore Award that year. He was the 2019 Rose Bowl MVP.

But he was released by Washington after two turbulent seasons in which he compiled a 3-10 record as a starter and was eventually benched by coach Ron Rivera. In 16 games for Washington, he passed for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Haskins did not appear in a regular season game for the Steelers in 2021.

Haskins' teammates responded to his death on social media.

"Devastated," quarterback Mason Rudolph posted on Twitter.

"Dwayne meant so much to so many people," defensive captain Cam Heyward wrote. "His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him."

"The world lost a great person today," wrote outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. "When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last forever."

"Tell your loved ones ... that you love them," free agent cornerback Joe Haden said on Twitter. "Life is so short!! RIP Dwayne Haskins."

Haskins' death — and the loss of quarterback Josh Dobbs, who signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns on Friday — means the Steelers will have to add at least one quarterback to the roster before the start of training camp.

With the Steelers, Haskins was hoping to change the direction of a career that had been littered with controversy.

In December, 2020, shortly after he was benched in Washington, he appeared in social-media posts showing him in a strip club during the pandemic, in violation of the league's COVID-19 protocols. Haskins publicly apologized on social media.

On July 15, 2021, his wife was arrested for domestic battery and accused of punching the quarterback in the face in Las Vegas — just four days after Haskins announced his engagement to her on social media.

Haskins' death is the latest in a series of tragic incidents that have haunted the franchise.

In 1977, rookie defensive tackle Randy Frisch was killed and rookie teammate Dave Grinaker was seriously injured in an auto accident driving back to training camp in Latrobe following a preseason game.

In 1983, defensive tackle Gabe Rivera, their top draft choice, was paralyzed in a one-car accident in Ross Township just six games into his rookie season. Rivera, who was legally intoxicated at the time, died in 2018 at age 57.

In June 2021, the brother of defensive tackle Stephon Tuitt was killed in a hit-and-run accident when he got out of his car on a busy highway in Georgia. The tragic accident weighed heavily on Tuitt, who never played last season because of the mental anguish.

The Steelers have seen former players die tragically, as well.

In 2004, offensive tackle Justin Strzelczyk was 36 when he was involved in a high-speed chase with police on the New York Thruway and collided head-on with a tanker truck.

In 2005, offensive lineman Steve Courson was 50 when a large tree he was cutting fell on him outside his home. That same year, linebacker David Little, 46, was bench-pressing weights in his Miami home when he suffered a heart attack, causing the barbell to roll across his neck and suffocate him; and guard Terry Long, 45, committed suicide by drinking antifreeze.

According to a 2006 story in the Los Angeles Times, 16 of the 77 NFL players from the 1970s and 1980s who died were former Steelers.

