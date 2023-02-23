Kids of all ages and sizes took to the courts Thursday afternoon at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., while Racine Unified schools were off due to inclement weather.
The center, like all community centers in the county, doubles as a warming area during cold weather. For a full list of warming centers in the county, visit racinecounty.com/departments/ready-racine-county/designated-winter-warming-centers.
