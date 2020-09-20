Staying hot on the trail

Corbin Burnes threw six solid innings of four-hit ball, Ryan Braun hit a two-run homer in Milwaukee’s four-run eighth inning and the Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 Saturday night in Milwaukee.

With the win, Milwaukee moved into a tie with the Cincinnati Reds, one game behind second-place St. Louis in the NL Central. The top two teams in each division qualify for the postseason.

“It’s cliché. It’s simple, but you win games, and you feel pretty good about your chances,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after his team matched their season-high with three consecutive victories. “We’ve just got to keep doing it.”

Burnes continues as the best starting pitcher on the Brewers’ staff. He is 4-0 in his last five starts, with 47 strikeouts and six walks in that span. Against the Royals, he struck out nine.

“It’s always nice to play meaningful baseball this late in September,” Burnes said. “I think we’re still a game out of the postseason or whatever it may be, but just to know that if you win two, three, four in a row — rattle a couple of wins, you’re in the postseason.”