MADISON — A northern Wisconsin tribe has reached a settlement with the state’s attorney general over its plans to grow hemp.
The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin filed the federal lawsuit in February against state Attorney General Brad Schimel, saying he objected to the tribe’s plans for processing hemp.
The parties reached an agreement that allows the tribe to oversee hemp production to produce cannabidiol, or CBD oil, on reservation lands, St. Croix tribal attorney Jeff Cormell told Wisconsin Public Radio .
The settlement says Wisconsin won’t interfere with a tribal ordinance that governs a control program and regulatory body to oversee hemp cultivation and processing.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a purified form of CBD last month to treat seizures associated with severe forms of epilepsy.
