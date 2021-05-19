State track meet set for June 24-26

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse have agreed to continue planning for the State Track & Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse on June 24-26.

The State Track & Field Championships and all spring sports were canceled in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule of the state meet will be altered this year from its traditional format to accommodate continued COVID-19 guidelines. The meet will be held over a three-day period with events for both genders conducted in one day for each of the respective three divisions.

The accommodations and guidelines will permit up to 5,500 in attendance for each of the three days of competition. The specific dates of the event are Thursday, June 24 for Division 3; Friday June 25 for Division 2; and Saturday, June 26 for Division 1.

The State Track & Field Championships have been held at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UWL since 1990. The event is the longest running State High School meet in the country with origins dating back to 1895.

• Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics, died Wednesday in Lagos, Nigeria. He was 74.