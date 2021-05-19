State track meet set for June 24-26

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse have agreed to continue planning for the State Track & Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse on June 24-26.
The State Track & Field Championships and all spring sports were canceled in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule of the state meet will be altered this year from its traditional format to accommodate continued COVID-19 guidelines. The meet will be held over a three-day period with events for both genders conducted in one day for each of the respective three divisions.
The accommodations and guidelines will permit up to 5,500 in attendance for each of the three days of competition. The specific dates of the event are Thursday, June 24 for Division 3; Friday June 25 for Division 2; and Saturday, June 26 for Division 1.
The State Track & Field Championships have been held at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UWL since 1990. The event is the longest running State High School meet in the country with origins dating back to 1895.
• Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics, died Wednesday in Lagos, Nigeria. He was 74.
USA Track and Field confirmed Evans' death. The San Jose Mercury News reported that Evans' family had started a fundraiser in hopes of bringing him back to the U.S. from Nigeria, where he coached track, to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke last week.
Evans became the first man to crack 44 seconds in the 400 meters, winning the gold medal at the Mexico City Games in 43.86. His victory came shortly after his teammates, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, were sent home from the Olympics for raising their fists on the medals stand.
In later interviews, Evans said an official warned him not do anything similar. He took a different approach, wearing a black beret to show support for the Black Panther Party and other civil rights organizations.
Like Smith and Carlos, Evans was a college star on the San Jose State “Speed City” teams. He was also a high-profile member of the Olympic Project for Human Rights, which called attention to racial inequality and oppression and spearheaded the protests at the 1968 games.
College sports
Duke is promoting Nina King to become the school's next athletic director.
The school's announcement Wednesday means King will become only the third Black woman working as an athletic director in the Power Five conferences, joining Carla Williams at fellow Atlantic Coast Conference school Virginia and Candice Lee at Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference.
She will also be the first woman to serve as Duke's athletic director, officially taking over Sept. 1 after the retirement of Kevin White.
Yahoo Sports first reported news of King’s hiring. The school will hold an introductory news conference for King on Friday.
King, 42, is currently a senior deputy athletic director for administration and legal affairs as well as chief of staff, working on White's staff at Duke since 2008.
Auto racing
After four close races between Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and title rival Max Verstappen, the tension looks set to keep rising at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.
Hamilton is aiming for a record eighth F1 title to move one ahead of Michael Schumacher, and he leads the championship by 14 points ahead of Verstappen, who is seeking his first.
Hamilton leads Verstappen 3-1 in wins so far, but each race has seen them finish 1-2. Verstappen could have won the first in Bahrain only to give position back after going outside of track limits near the end.
At the next one, Hamilton damaged his Mercedes trying to fend off Verstappen's superb start into the first corner of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The nature of the wheel-to-wheel racing has thrilled fans, but also prompted Hamilton to say he's been fortunate to avoid crashes with the daredevil Verstappen.