agate

State poll for Oct. 5

  • 0

AP state poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Mukwonago (9);7-0;99;1

2. Waunakee;7-0;87;3

3. Bay Port;7-0;80;4

4. Neenah (1);7-0;72;5

5. Onalaska;7-0;57;6

6. Kimberly;6-1;48;2

7. Muskego;6-1;42;T7

8. Brookfield Central;6-1;22;T10

9. West De Pere;7-0;13;T10

10. Verona;6-1;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 7. River Falls 5. Sun Prairie East 4. Appleton North 1. Oak Creek 1.

Medium Division

;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Catholic Memorial (10);7-0;100;1

2. Mayville;7-0;83;2

3. Columbus;7-0;80;3

4. Monroe;7-0 75 4

5. Racine St. Catherine's;7-0;56;6

6. Ellsworth;6-1;44;8

7. Little Chute;7-0;41;NR

8. West Salem;6-1;32;10

9. Freedom;6-1;19;5

10. Lodi;6-1;12;7

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5. Lakeside Lutheran 1. Wrightstown 1. Northwestern 1.

Small Division

;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week

1. St. Mary's Springs (9);7-0;99;1

2. Aquinas (1);7-0;88;2

3. Regis;7-0;82;3

4. Colby;7-0;70;4

5. Coleman;7-0;57;5

6. Darlington;6-1;46;7

7. Cashton;7-0;39;8

8. Edgar;6-1;29;9

9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic;7-0;13;10

10. Belleville;7-0;10;NR

(tie) Mondovi;6-1l10;6

Others receiving votes: Bangor 4. Markesan 2. Auburndale 1.

