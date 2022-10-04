State poll for Oct. 5

AP state poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Mukwonago (9);7-0;99;1
2. Waunakee;7-0;87;3
3. Bay Port;7-0;80;4
4. Neenah (1);7-0;72;5
5. Onalaska;7-0;57;6
6. Kimberly;6-1;48;2
7. Muskego;6-1;42;T7
8. Brookfield Central;6-1;22;T10
9. West De Pere;7-0;13;T10
10. Verona;6-1;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 7. River Falls 5. Sun Prairie East 4. Appleton North 1. Oak Creek 1.
Medium Division
;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Catholic Memorial (10);7-0;100;1
2. Mayville;7-0;83;2
3. Columbus;7-0;80;3
4. Monroe;7-0 75 4
5. Racine St. Catherine's;7-0;56;6
6. Ellsworth;6-1;44;8
7. Little Chute;7-0;41;NR
8. West Salem;6-1;32;10
9. Freedom;6-1;19;5
10. Lodi;6-1;12;7
Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 5. Lakeside Lutheran 1. Wrightstown 1. Northwestern 1.
Small Division
;School;FPV;Record;Points;Last Week
1. St. Mary's Springs (9);7-0;99;1
2. Aquinas (1);7-0;88;2
3. Regis;7-0;82;3
4. Colby;7-0;70;4
5. Coleman;7-0;57;5
6. Darlington;6-1;46;7
7. Cashton;7-0;39;8
8. Edgar;6-1;29;9
9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic;7-0;13;10
10. Belleville;7-0;10;NR
(tie) Mondovi;6-1l10;6
Others receiving votes: Bangor 4. Markesan 2. Auburndale 1.