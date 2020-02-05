WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump highlighted economic gains and his own case for reelection in his third State of the Union address Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress, where lawmakers have battled since September over whether he should be removed from office.

Republican lawmakers chanted “Four more years!” before Trump began speaking, setting an intensely partisan tone for the address on the eve of the president’s virtually certain acquittal in the Republican-controlled Senate, which is scheduled to vote Wednesday afternoon, at the start of an election season.

“In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny,” Trump said. “We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!”

Trump made his way to the rostrum on the House floor just seven weeks after the Democratic majority in the same chamber approved two articles of impeachment against him, charging him with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress.