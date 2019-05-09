Former Milwaukee alderman faces federal wire fraud charge
MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee alderman has been charged with wire fraud in a case linked to strip clubs, alleged bribery and public corruption.
Federal prosecutors allege 56-year-old Willie Wade collected $30,000 in cash by claiming he was negotiating on behalf of a current unnamed Milwaukee alderman to accept a bribe in exchange for a vote in favor of approving licenses for a downtown strip club.
Wade didn't respond to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel requests for comment. He's currently the CEO of Employ Milwaukee, but the workforce development board in Milwaukee County says he's on unpaid administrative leave.
Wade served as a city alderman from 2003 through early 2016. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.
Man claims meth-filled backpack at police station, arrested
SHAWANO — A man was arrested after authorities say he came to the police department to claim a methamphetamine-filled backpack he had left at a northeastern Wisconsin library.
A staffer at Shawano County Library found the backpack Monday and turned it over to police. Prosecutors say there were three small bags of meth inside, along with a martial arts weapon known as nunchucks.
The 31-year-old suspect showed up at the police department later in the day. Court documents say he told police he had taken the drugs from his ex-girlfriend because he was investigating her drug-dealing, and that he had the nunchucks to protect himself from her.
He was arrested for drug possession.
Child in car dies in Wisconsin crash involving school bus
ELLINGTON — Authorities in east-central Wisconsin say a 10-year-old child riding in a car has died in a collision with a school bus.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday.
Officials say a pickup going westbound on Highway 15 in Ellington was stopped for traffic. A car, with the child inside, collided with the pickup and then hit an eastbound school bus.
No children were on the bus.
The child who died attended Hortonville Elementary School. WLUK-TV reports counselors are available in the district.
Milwaukee reaches settlement with electric scooter company
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has reached an agreement with Bird Rides Inc. over the electric scooters the company released on the city's streets last summer.
The California-based company removed its scooters from Milwaukee streets last August in an agreement with the city to bring them back once a regulatory framework was in place.
Terms of the settlement are not included in records filed Wednesday in federal court.
An attorney for Bird Rides, Jonathan Hackbarth, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he could not comment. The Milwaukee City Attorney's office did not immediately return a message Thursday.
The settlement does not necessarily mean the scooters will soon return to Milwaukee streets. The scooters are not yet permitted under Wisconsin law.
The electric scooters have proliferated in places across the country, often without warning to city officials who have grappled with how to regulate them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.