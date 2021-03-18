State GOP legislators say no to Medicaid expansion, decline to OK Evers' capital budget

Democrats' nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief package includes a big financial incentive for the states that have opted against expanding Medicaid to provide health coverage for more low-income Americans. It's proving to be a tough sell.
The Associated Press surveyed top Republican elected officials in the dozen states that have resisted expanding coverage under a key provision of former President Barack Obama's heath care law. Some have softened their opposition, but the key gatekeepers— governors or legislative leaders — indicated they have no plans to change course.
In Wisconsin, where the GOP-dominated Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are at odds over the expansion. The Democrats' coronavirus aid package doesn't change that, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said earlier this month.
"It’s a nonstarter, and we will continue to oppose the liberal wish list item of Medicaid expansion,” he said.
Katherine Hempstead, a senior policy adviser at the nonpartisan Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said Medicaid expansion is a way to address one of the biggest shortcomings in the national healthcare landscape: How to get coverage for a group of adults whose incomes put them below the poverty line -- $12,880 for a person living alone.
In states that haven’t expanded Medicaid, there are about 2.2 million such people, the Kaiser study found. They usually don’t qualify for traditional Medicaid programs. They also do not make enough to be eligible to buy subsidized private coverage on the health insurance marketplaces established under Obama’s overhaul.
Another 1.8 million people in those states who make slightly more -- up to about $17,774 for an individual — qualify for subsidized coverage but often can't afford it. They also could be covered through an expansion of Medicaid.
The federal government already pays 90% of the costs of expanding Medicaid coverage to more low-income adults. Thirty-six states have signed on to the expansion. Two more -- Missouri and Oklahoma -- are scheduled to begin their expansions in July.
Under the enticement included in the coronavirus relief bill adopted by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, the federal government would boost its share of costs in the regular Medicaid program, which offers coverage for the poorest Americans. The bump in federal funding would last two years for the states that join the Medicaid expansion.
An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation found the additional federal money would cover 150% to 400% of the cost for the holdout states to expand Medicaid, which is jointly funded with federal and state dollars.
“It’s the literal offer you can’t refuse, but let’s see if anyone refuses it, anyway,” said Hempstead.
Evers capital budget
The State Building Commission on Wednesday failed to make any recommendation on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ $2.4 billion capital budget, potentially jeopardizing the cost and construction timeline for dozens of state building projects.
Repeating a similar strategy Republicans used in the last budget session, the four GOP lawmakers on the eight-member commission declined to sign off on any part of Evers’ plan, first requesting no recommendation be made and later voting down each of the 88 projects.
Democrats decried the approach as an abdication of the commission’s statutory responsibilities and the latest example of Republicans being unwilling to work across the aisle in a bipartisan spirit.
“This is one of the few opportunities for the executive branch and the legislative branch to meet and make decisions collaboratively,” Evers said. “If we accept this motion, we’re essentially choosing not to do that.”
The lack of a recommendation doesn’t mean the projects will be unable to move forward. Lawmakers can later on approve funding for some or all of Evers’ proposed projects, but the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, which is controlled by Republicans, will play a larger role in crafting the projects list.
Gov. Tony Evers wants $2.4 billion for state building projects, nearly half for UW System
Evers last month proposed spending about $2.4 billion over the next two years to fund building repairs, renovations and new construction, with about $2 billion funded through taxpayer-supported borrowing. Among the projects that would be tackled: construction of a new juvenile prison, relocation of the Wisconsin Historical Society museum to a new spot near the Capitol and a new state office building in Milwaukee.
Close to half of the proposed money would go to upgrades and renovations at University of Wisconsin System facilities, many of which have gone without repairs for years. Projects for UW-Madison include a new academic building that is part of a long-term plan to eventually demolish the Humanities Building and the first phase of a new engineering building.
Kelly Meyerhofer of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.