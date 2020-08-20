State golf: Ott wins first State Open title; Mount Pleasant pro Steger ties for sixth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Harrison Ott dominated the final day of the Wisconsin State Open Wednesday.

The 21-year-old amateur from Brookfield, who will be a senior at Vanderbilt University this fall, shot back-to-back rounds of 2-under-par 68 at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa and pulled away for his first State Open title.

Ott, the first amateur to win the State Open since Jordan Niebrugge in 2011, finished at 10-under 270, six shots ahead of amateur Christopher Colla of Fond du Lac and pro Dan Woltman of Beaver Dam, the two-time defending State Open champion.

Mini-tour pro Kaylor Steger of Mount Pleasant led the tournament after the first two rounds, but struggled over the final 36 holes and finished in a tie for sixth at 1-over 281.

Ott, who shot 67-67 in the first two rounds and trailed Steger by two shots, opened the third round with a bogey, but was 3-under after that and took the lead by one shot over Thomas Longbella, the State Amateur Champion. In the final round, Ott was 1-over on the front nine, but came back with a 3-under 32 on the back.

Colla shot 67 and Woltman had 72 in the final round.