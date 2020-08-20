State golf: Ott wins first State Open title; Mount Pleasant pro Steger ties for sixth

Harrison Ott dominated the final day of the Wisconsin State Open Wednesday.
The 21-year-old amateur from Brookfield, who will be a senior at Vanderbilt University this fall, shot back-to-back rounds of 2-under-par 68 at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa and pulled away for his first State Open title.
Ott, the first amateur to win the State Open since Jordan Niebrugge in 2011, finished at 10-under 270, six shots ahead of amateur Christopher Colla of Fond du Lac and pro Dan Woltman of Beaver Dam, the two-time defending State Open champion.
Mini-tour pro Kaylor Steger of Mount Pleasant led the tournament after the first two rounds, but struggled over the final 36 holes and finished in a tie for sixth at 1-over 281.
Ott, who shot 67-67 in the first two rounds and trailed Steger by two shots, opened the third round with a bogey, but was 3-under after that and took the lead by one shot over Thomas Longbella, the State Amateur Champion. In the final round, Ott was 1-over on the front nine, but came back with a 3-under 32 on the back.
Colla shot 67 and Woltman had 72 in the final round.
Steger built his second-round lead on steady play, with back-to-back rounds of 4-under 66 for a total of 132. He started the third round strong with three birdies on his first six holes, but he didn’t have a birdie the rest of the day. He double-bogeyed the same hole, the par-4 12th, in both of his Wednesday rounds and shot 73-76.
Steger was in good company, tying with former PGA tour player and 2001 State Open winner Mark Wilson, a Menomonee Falls native who lives in Elmhurst, Ill., and with John Blair of Wauwatosa.
Samuel Anderson of Stoughton was fourth at 277 and Longbella was fifth at 278.
The only other Racine County player who made the cut, pro John Gullberg of Franksville, has bookend rounds of 70 and tied for 29th at 290.
