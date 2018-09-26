Charlie Brown, Tom Chambers and Todd Schaap got off to good starts in the first round of the Wisconsin State Senior Open at Reedsburg Country Club on Wednesday.
The two-day tournament started Wednesday after being postponed at the beginning of September due to inclement weather.
Sturtevant resident Brown, an assistant pro at Geneva National, Chambers of Union Grove, and Schaap of Meadowbrook Country Club, all shot a 1-under par 71 and were tied for second. They're four strokes back of leader Jim Schuman of Scottsdale, Ariz., who shot a 67.
Other notable local golfers include Steve Krause of Waterford, who shot a 1-over-par 73, Jim Covelli of Racine, who shot a 3-over-par 75, and Paul Zarek of Burlington, who carded a 6-over-par 78.
The final round of the tournament is Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.