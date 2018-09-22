STATE

Wisconsin 28, Iowa 17

Carroll (Wis.) 16, Elmhurst 14

Lake Forest 35, Lawrence 34

St. Thomas (Minn.) 49, Wis.-Eau Claire 0

Wis.-Stout 49, Cal Lutheran 24

