STATE

 BYU 24, Wisconsin 21

Carthage 31, Carroll (Wis.) 0

Augustana (Ill.) 35, Elmhurst 0 

Concordia (Wis.) 26, Alma 15 

Dickinson St. 35, UW-LaCrosse 17

Hope 53, Wis. Lutheran 12

Millikin 48, North Park 27

Missouri Baptist 38, UW-River Falls 28

UW-Oshkosh 17, Lincoln (Mo.) 7

