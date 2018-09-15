STATE
BYU 24, Wisconsin 21
Carthage 31, Carroll (Wis.) 0
Augustana (Ill.) 35, Elmhurst 0
Concordia (Wis.) 26, Alma 15
Dickinson St. 35, UW-LaCrosse 17
Hope 53, Wis. Lutheran 12
Millikin 48, North Park 27
Missouri Baptist 38, UW-River Falls 28
UW-Oshkosh 17, Lincoln (Mo.) 7
