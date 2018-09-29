STATE

Carthage 63, Elmhurst 7

Concordia (Wis.) 48, Benedictine (Ill.) 40

Illinois Wesleyan 28, Carroll (Wis.) 13

Wis. Lutheran 26, Rockford 20, 2OT

Wis.-Oshkosh 48, Wis.-River Falls 14

Carthage 63

Elmhurst 7

Elmhurst;0;0;0;7;;7

Carthage;7;35;21;0;;63

First quarter

C — McGary 10 run (Unland kick) 

Second quarter

C — Dury 24 run (Unland kick)

C — Wells 14 pass from Klein (Unland kick)

C — McGary 1 run (Unland kick)

C — McGary 2 run (Unland kick)

C — McGary 11 run (Unland kick)

Third quarter

C — Klein 9 run (Unland kick)

C — Fontenot 20 run (Unland kick)

C — Sam 30 fumble recovery (Unland kick)

Fourth quarter

E — Gaines 6 pass from Summers (Bailey kick)

;Elmhurst;Carthage

First downs;8;25

Rushes-yards;30-123;50-263

Passing yards;73;240

Passes;10-29-2;16-24-1

Punts-avg.;7-29.1;5-30.2

Fumbles-lost;4-3;2-1

Penalties-yds;8-70;8-99

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — E: Summers 13-68, Booker 8-46, Robley 3-19, Hinnawi 1-(-1), Holloway 4-(-4). C: McGary 22-156, Pooler 9-34, Klein 5-31, Fontenot 4-28, Dury 1-24, Lucito 3-5, Del Nodal 2-3, James 1-2.

PASSING — E: Summers 8-25-2-99, Tahaney 1-1-0-15, Franklin 0-2-0-0, Hinnawi 1-1-0-(-41). C: Dury 10-14-1-193, Klein 3-7-0-28, James 3-3-0-19.

RECEIVING — E: Mammosser 3-83, Gaines 4-29, Robley 1-2, Holloway 1-0, Beck 1-(-41). C: French 5-125, Patton 3-31, Davis 2-23, Bazarek 1-19, Pooler 1-19, Wells 1-14, Davis 2-7, Murphy 1-2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments