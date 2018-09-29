STATE
Carthage 63, Elmhurst 7
Concordia (Wis.) 48, Benedictine (Ill.) 40
Illinois Wesleyan 28, Carroll (Wis.) 13
Wis. Lutheran 26, Rockford 20, 2OT
Wis.-Oshkosh 48, Wis.-River Falls 14
First quarter
C — McGary 10 run (Unland kick)
Second quarter
C — Dury 24 run (Unland kick)
C — Wells 14 pass from Klein (Unland kick)
C — McGary 1 run (Unland kick)
C — McGary 2 run (Unland kick)
C — McGary 11 run (Unland kick)
Third quarter
C — Klein 9 run (Unland kick)
C — Fontenot 20 run (Unland kick)
C — Sam 30 fumble recovery (Unland kick)
Fourth quarter
E — Gaines 6 pass from Summers (Bailey kick)
;Elmhurst;Carthage
First downs;8;25
Rushes-yards;30-123;50-263
Passing yards;73;240
Passes;10-29-2;16-24-1
Punts-avg.;7-29.1;5-30.2
Fumbles-lost;4-3;2-1
Penalties-yds;8-70;8-99
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — E: Summers 13-68, Booker 8-46, Robley 3-19, Hinnawi 1-(-1), Holloway 4-(-4). C: McGary 22-156, Pooler 9-34, Klein 5-31, Fontenot 4-28, Dury 1-24, Lucito 3-5, Del Nodal 2-3, James 1-2.
PASSING — E: Summers 8-25-2-99, Tahaney 1-1-0-15, Franklin 0-2-0-0, Hinnawi 1-1-0-(-41). C: Dury 10-14-1-193, Klein 3-7-0-28, James 3-3-0-19.
RECEIVING — E: Mammosser 3-83, Gaines 4-29, Robley 1-2, Holloway 1-0, Beck 1-(-41). C: French 5-125, Patton 3-31, Davis 2-23, Bazarek 1-19, Pooler 1-19, Wells 1-14, Davis 2-7, Murphy 1-2.
