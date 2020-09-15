State election clerks rush to mail ballots after delay

"We are working late so we can start mailing out absentee ballots first thing in the morning," the clerk's office tweeted Monday evening. One image showed a sign that said "Rush" on a line of folders.

Clerks also face a Saturday deadline in federal law to send ballots to military and overseas voters.

"I'm working on it right now," Helgeson said of her town's 2,500 absentee ballots. "I'm trying to post it."

Helgeson said that while clerks were waiting for the ruling, they were doing all the work necessary to prepare the ballots for mailing, including initialing every one. Now she expects clerks are hustling to get them sent, Helgeson said.

Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney said the commission told clerks immediately after the ruling that they could move ahead with mailing ballots.

"We're assuming that it's all systems go," he said.

Rapper Kanye West also filed a lawsuit to get ballot access in Wisconsin. He lost Friday in Brown County Circuit Court and has not yet filed an appeal. His attorney, Greg Erickson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.