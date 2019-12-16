State Dems vow to register voters who may be purged

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which sought to intervene in the lawsuit but was rejected by the judge on Friday, is also looking into ways to assist people who may be purged, said the group’s executive director, Erin Grunze.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which has an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, debated a GOP-offered motion Monday that would have required the purge to happen within seven days of the judge entering his order. It died, on a party-line 3-3 vote, with Democrats arguing it made no sense to immediately purge the voters given that appeals were likely.

The judge’s ruling was a win for conservatives, who argued that state law requires the elections commission to deactivate voters who didn’t respond within 30 days to a mailing sent in October flagging them as potentially having moved. The commission wanted to wait to remove anyone until 2021, citing problems in 2017 when voters who had not moved were tossed off the rolls.

The judge refused a request from the state Department of Justice to put his ruling on hold. He had not filed a written ruling as of midday Monday, a step that has to happen before any appeal can be filed or any voters can be purged.