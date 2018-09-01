Former prison guard sentenced for sexual assault of inmates
JUNEAU — A former correctional officer who is HIV-positive has been was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting several inmates at the state prison in Fox Lake.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports 34-year-old Alex Wouts, of Poy Sippi, was sentenced Friday.
Wouts was found guilty on May 17 of five counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff. A jury returned the verdict after a three-day trial.
Authorities say Wouts used his position of authority to coerce several inmates into unwilling sex acts.
Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf says it was one of the worst cases he had seen in his years of public service.
Sempf says that Wouts has known about his HIV status since July 2010.
State man pleads not guilty in death of Arkansas woman
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A Wisconsin parolee has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the death of an Arkansas woman, while prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty in the case.
Court records show 26-year-old Kevin Buerke, who now lives in Hot Springs, pleaded not guilty Friday in Garland County Circuit Court. He remains jailed without bond.
Buerke is charged with killing 80-year-old Betty Slaughter of Royal. Slaughter was reported missing Aug. 22 and her burned body was found three days later in a cemetery near her home.
Wisconsin Department of Correction records show Buerke has previous felony convictions for burglary and misappropriating another identity.
Garland County court records show a gag order has been issued in the case and that arrest warrant has been sealed.
Dubuque officials to update sexual harassment policy
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dubuque officials are working to update the city’s 27-year-old sexual harassment policy.
The policy, which was last updated in the early 1990s, is being reviewed following the resignation of former Dubuque Fire Department Capt. Jim Abitz, the Telegraph Herald reported .
Abitz had been accused of making inappropriate comments to an intern for the city.
Dubuque City Council Member Kate Larson said she learned in May that the city hadn’t updated its sexual harassment policy since the early 1990s.
“I was stunned to learn that our policy hasn’t been updated in so long,” Larson said. “Things have changed so much in those years.”
She noted that current policy doesn’t mention electronic forms of sexual harassment, which weren’t prevalent in 1991.
“It doesn’t cover digital communications at all,” Larson said. “We need to get it updated for the safety of our employees.”
