Company accused of failing to report pollution
MILWAUKEE — Glendale-based Johnson Controls has been accused of failing to report the release of hazardous materials at a property in Marinette that resulted in some residents unknowingly drinking contaminated water for years.
The Journal Sentinel reported the state Department of Natural Resources has referred the case against Johnson Controls International for civil prosecution.
The DNR said a unit of Johnson Controls failed to inform state officials it knew that so-called forever chemicals had been found at a fire training facility in northeastern Wisconsin and did not take steps to minimize their impact.
Johnson Controls said in statement that it believed it was not obligated to notify authorities when the chemicals were first detected because the company believed the contamination was confined to its property.
Man gets 70-year sentence for killing 2 teens
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for fatally shooting two teens.
Terrance Mason Jr., 21, was sentenced Friday. Mason pleaded guilty in March to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide for the June 2018 shooting.
Authorities say group member 18-year-old Frank Cardona was sitting in his car with Mason and 18-year-old Kevon Barnes before a planned robbery. Barnes is accused of shooting Cardona in the chest.
Cardona then ran down an alley before collapsing.
Mason told police he took a gun from group member 16-year-old Dejah Adkins, who ran down the alley and laid on Cardona.
Mason told police he shot them each in the head.
Barnes has pleaded not guilty to first-degree reckless homicide.
