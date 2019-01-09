Governor says he will order change in ‘stance’ in lawsuit
MADISON— Gov. Tony Evers says he will be sending a letter to Attorney General Josh Kaul this week calling for Wisconsin to “change our stance” in a multi-state lawsuit seeking repeal of the federal health care law.
Evers campaigned on withdrawing from the lawsuit, but after he won the lame-duck Republican Legislature changed the law to require legislative approval to withdraw from the lawsuit.
Evers wouldn’t say at a news conference Wednesday that his letter would be in accordance with the law.
He says, “We are going to issue that letter directly to the attorney general and we believe it will be in such a format that he will be able to move forward.”
As for how it will not violate the law, Evers says, “You’ll have to wait and see the letter.”
Evers joins Kaul in supporting disarmament law
MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is joining with fellow Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in supporting a law allowing judges to take away firearms from people determined to be a threat to themselves or others.
Kaul voiced his support for a so-called “red flag” law during his inaugural speech Monday. And on Wednesday, Evers told reporters that he would also support such a law if there’s documentation to prove that “someone is incapable of owning and using a firearm.”
Thirteen states have some version of a “red flag” law.
Wispolitics.com reported Monday that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Rochester, said he was “open to the idea” of the “red flag” law in Wisconsin but was concerned about the scope being too broad.
