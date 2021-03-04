State Boys basketball scores for March 5

High schools
Boys basketball
WIAA State Tournament
DIVISION 1
At Menominee Nation Arena (Oshkosh)
Semifinals
Saturday
Kimberly (24-2) vs. DeForest (16-5), 10:45 a.m.
Wauwatosa East (21-3) vs. River Falls (21-2), 2:10 p.m.
Championship
Saturday
Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
At La Crosse Center
Semifinals
Saturday
Onalaska (18-0) vs. Appleton Xavier (23-4), 9:05 a.m.
Pewaukee (25-3) vs. Lake Mills (23-5), 12:25 p.m.
Championship
Saturday
Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.
DIVISION 3
At Menominee Nation Arena (Oshkosh)
Semifinals
Today
Racine St. Catherine’s (26-1) vs. Wrightstown (24-4), 10:45 a.m.
Lake Country Lutheran (25-1) vs. Saint Croix Central (23-4), 2:10 p.m.
Championship
Today
Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4
At La Crosse Center
Semifinals
Today
The Prairie School (23-3) vs. Luther (19-1), 9:05 a.m.
Oshkosh Lourdes (23-5) vs. Edgar (23-2), 12:25 p.m.
Championship
Today
Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.
DIVISION 5
At La Crosse Center
Semifinals
Thursday
Hustisford 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 53
Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 67, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40
Championship
Thursday
Hustisford (17-3) vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (17-4), late