State Boys basketball scores for March 5
High schools

Boys basketball

WIAA State Tournament

DIVISION 1

At Menominee Nation Arena (Oshkosh)

Semifinals

Saturday

Kimberly (24-2) vs. DeForest (16-5), 10:45 a.m.

Wauwatosa East (21-3) vs. River Falls (21-2), 2:10 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

At La Crosse Center

Semifinals

Saturday

Onalaska (18-0) vs. Appleton Xavier (23-4), 9:05 a.m.

Pewaukee (25-3) vs. Lake Mills (23-5), 12:25 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3

At Menominee Nation Arena (Oshkosh)

Semifinals

Today

Racine St. Catherine’s (26-1) vs. Wrightstown (24-4), 10:45 a.m.

Lake Country Lutheran (25-1) vs. Saint Croix Central (23-4), 2:10 p.m.

Championship

Today

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4

At La Crosse Center

Semifinals

Today

The Prairie School (23-3) vs. Luther (19-1), 9:05 a.m.

Oshkosh Lourdes (23-5) vs. Edgar (23-2), 12:25 p.m.

Championship

Today

Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 5

At La Crosse Center

Semifinals

Thursday

Hustisford 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 53

Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 67, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40

Championship

Thursday

Hustisford (17-3) vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (17-4), late

