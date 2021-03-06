State Boys basketball scores, boxes for March 7

WIAA State Tournament
DIVISION 1
At Menominee Nation Arena (Oshkosh)
Semifinals
Saturday
Kimberly (24-2) vs. DeForest (16-5)
Wauwatosa East (21-3) vs. River Falls (21-2)
Championship
Saturday
Semifinal winners, late
DIVISION 2
At La Crosse Center
Semifinals
Saturday
Onalaska (18-0) vs. Appleton Xavier (23-4)
Pewaukee (25-3) vs. Lake Mills (23-5)
Championship
Saturday
Semifinal winners, late
DIVISION 3
At Menominee Nation Arena (Oshkosh)
Semifinals
Friday
St. Catherine's 53, Wrightstown 44
Lake Country Lutheran 59, St. Croix Central 47
Championship
Friday
St. Catherine's 68, Lake Country Lutheran 49
DIVISION 4
At La Crosse Center
Semifinals
Friday
Prairie 61, Onalaska Luther 46
Oshkosh Lourdes Academy 65, Edgar 41
Championship
Friday
Lourdes 43, Prairie 41
DIVISION 5
At La Crosse Center
Semifinals
Thursday
Hustisford 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 53
Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 67, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40
Championship
Thursday
Hustisford 69, McDonell Central 35
(FRIDAY'S GAMES)
DIVISION 3
Semifinal
St. Catherine's 53, Wrightstown 44
WRIGHTSTOWN (20-5)
Hella 4-8 4-5 12, Jack Van Zeeland 1-6 0-0 3, Hansen 6-14 0-0 16, Jake Van Zeeland 0-3 2-2 2, Haese 3-12 3-6 9, Lamers 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 15-47 9-13 44.
ST. CATHERINE'S (23-1)
Tyler 2-6 3-4 7, McGee 1-3 3-4 5, Barker 10-18 1-5 22, T. Hunter 6-12 1-1 14, C. Hunter 1-5 0-0 2, Thomas 1-2 0-2 2, Pits 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 8-16 53.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 33-21. 3-point goals—Wrightstown 5-24 (Jack Van Zeeland 1-4, Hansen 4-10, Jake Van Zeeland 0-1, Haese 0-7, Lamers 0-2), St. Catherine's 3-14 (Barker 1-6, T. Hunter 1-4, C. Hunter 1-3, Thomas 0-1). Total fouls—Wrightstown 19, St. Catherine's 12. Fouled out—Jake Van Zeeland. Rebounds—Wrightstown 25 (Haese 8), St. Catherine's 43 (Barker 16). Assists—Wrightstown 9 (Jake Van Zeeland 3), St. Catherine's 6 (T. Hunter 4).
Championship
St. Catherine's 68, Lake Country Lutheran 49
LAKE COUNTRY (26-2)
Howard 1-4 1-2 3, Haertle 7-16 2-5 16, Heicher 1-2 0-0 2, Thies 0-4 0-0 0, Lubbert 5-8 3-3 13, Nehls 7-11 0-1 15. Totals 21-45 6-11 49.
ST. CATHERINE'S (28-1)
McGee 12-17 2-2 26, Barker 6-16 0-0 14, T. Hunter 1-4 0-0 2, C. Hunter 3-8 0-0 9, Tyler 7-8 0-0 14, Thomas 1-3 1-1 3, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Pitts 0-0 0-0 0, Imani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 3-3 68.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 32-27. 3-point goals—Lake Country 1-7 (Howard 0-1, Haertle 0-1, Theis 0-3, Lubbers 0-1, Nehls 1-1), St. Catherine's 5-15 (Barker 2-7, T. Hunter 0-1, C. Hunter 3-7). Total fouls—Lake Country 10, St. Catherine's 12. Rebounds—Lake Country 26 (Lubbers 7), St. Catherine's 27 (Barker 11). Assists—Lake Country 10 (Nehls 4), St. Catherine's 12 (Barker 5).
DIVISION 4
Semifinal
Prairie 61, Luther 46
LUTHER (19-2)
Loersch 2-7 0-0 4, Proudfoot 5-10 3-6 13, Byus 2-8 0-0 5, Schwichtenberg 3-10 2-2 9, Biedenbender 0-7 2-2 2, Seiler 2-3 0-0 4, Bolstad 1-1 0-0 2, Beagle 1-1 0-0 3, Schibbenhut 0-0 2-2 2, Moldenhauer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-48 9-12 46.
PRAIRIE (24-3)
Oglesby 5-10 1-2 11, Hunter 5-8 3-3 13, Krekling 3-8 0-0 8, Nesbitt 8-14 2-3 18, Williams 0-0 1-4 1, Fallico 0-3 0-0 0, Moses 1-1 0-0 2, Jaramillo 2-5 0-0 6, Roehl-Landrum 0-0 0-0 0, Funderburg 0-0 0-0 0, B. Fiegel 0-1 0-0 0, J. Fiegel 1-1 0-0 2, May 0-0 0-0 0, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 7-12 61.
Halftime—Prairie 34-22. 3-point goals—Luther 3-10 (Loersch 0-2, Byus 1-2, Schwichtenberg 1-2, Biedenbender 0-3, Beagle 1-1), Prairie 4-18 (Oglesby 0-3, Hunter 0-1, Krekling 2-6, Fallico 0-3, Jaramillo 2-5). Total fouls—Luther 10, Prairie 13. Rebounds—Luther 32 (Proudfoot 12), Prairie 28 (Oglesby 8). Assists—Luther 7 (Loersch 2), Prairie 12 (Nesbitt 5).
Championship
Lourdes 43, Prairie 41
LOURDES (25-5)
Slagter 2-2 1-1 5, Huizenga 1-7 0-0 3, Ruedinger 5-18 2-2 13, McKellips 3-8 0-0 7, Bauer 4-12 4-4 13, Kane 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-49 7-7 43.
PRAIRIE (24-4)
Oglesby 2-10 0-0 4, Hunter 4-7 3-3 11, Krekling 4-8 0-0 10, Nesbitt 6-9 0-0 12, Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Fallico 1-3 0-0 3, Moses 0-1 0-0 0, Jaramillo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-39 4-5 41.
Halftime—Prairie 27-12. 3-point goals—Lourdes 4-25 (Huizenga 1-4, Ruedinger 1-9, McKellips 1-4, Bauer 1-7, Kane 0-1), Prairie 3-12 (Oglesby 0-2, Hunter 0-1, Krekling 2-6, Fallico 1-3). Total fouls—Lourdes 7, Prairie 12. Rebounds—Lourdes 26 (Slagter 6), Prairie 29 (Nesbitt 8). Assists—Lourdes 9 (Ruedinger 5), Prairie 12 (Nesbitt 6).