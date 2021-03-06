 Skip to main content
State Boys basketball for March 8
State Boys basketball for March 8

WIAA State Tournament

DIVISION 1

At Menominee Nation Arena (Oshkosh)

Semifinals

Saturday

Kimberly 63, DeForest 42

Wauwatosa East 56, River Falls 48

Championship

Saturday

Wauwatosa East 62, Kimberly 44

DIVISION 2

At La Crosse Center

Semifinals

Saturday

Onalaska 66, Appleton Xavier 57

Pewaukee 65, Lake Mills 51

Championship

Saturday

Pewaukee 54, Onalaska 37

DIVISION 3

At Menominee Nation Arena (Oshkosh)

Semifinals

Friday

St. Catherine’s 53, Wrightstown 44

Lake Country Lutheran 59, St. Croix Central 47

Championship

Friday

St. Catherine’s 68, Lake Country Lutheran 49

DIVISION 4

At La Crosse Center

Semifinals

Friday

Prairie 61, Onalaska Luther 46

Oshkosh Lourdes Academy 65, Edgar 41

Championship

Friday

Lourdes 43, Prairie 41

DIVISION 5

At La Crosse Center

Semifinals

Thursday

Hustisford 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 53

Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 67, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40

Championship

Thursday

Hustisford 69, McDonell Central 35

