State Boys basketball for March 8

WIAA State Tournament
DIVISION 1
At Menominee Nation Arena (Oshkosh)
Semifinals
Saturday
Kimberly 63, DeForest 42
Wauwatosa East 56, River Falls 48
Championship
Saturday
Wauwatosa East 62, Kimberly 44
DIVISION 2
At La Crosse Center
Semifinals
Saturday
Onalaska 66, Appleton Xavier 57
Pewaukee 65, Lake Mills 51
Championship
Saturday
Pewaukee 54, Onalaska 37
DIVISION 3
At Menominee Nation Arena (Oshkosh)
Semifinals
Friday
St. Catherine’s 53, Wrightstown 44
Lake Country Lutheran 59, St. Croix Central 47
Championship
Friday
St. Catherine’s 68, Lake Country Lutheran 49
DIVISION 4
At La Crosse Center
Semifinals
Friday
Prairie 61, Onalaska Luther 46
Oshkosh Lourdes Academy 65, Edgar 41
Championship
Friday
Lourdes 43, Prairie 41
DIVISION 5
At La Crosse Center
Semifinals
Thursday
Hustisford 65, Wauzeka-Steuben 53
Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 67, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40
Championship
Thursday
Hustisford 69, McDonell Central 35