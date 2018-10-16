Associated Press state poll
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking. This is the final poll of the season.
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Fond du Lac (8);9-0;80;1
2. Kimberly;8-1;64;3
3. Waunakee;9-0;62;2
4. Muskego;9-0;54;4
5. Franklin;9-0;47;5
6. Marquette Univ.;9-0;40;6
7. Bay Port;9-0;31;7
8. Monona Grove;9-0;29;8
9. Mequon Homestead;9-0;15;9
10. Brookfield Central;8-1;9;T10
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 4, River Falls 2, Madison Memorial 2, Marshfield 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. New Berlin Eisenhower (4);9-0;74;1
2. St. Croix Central (2);9-0;72;2
3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (2);8-1;68;3
4. West De Pere;9-0;49;5
(tie) St. Catherine's;9-0;49;4
6. Little Chute;9-0;40;T7
7. McFarland;9-0;38;9
8. Lakeside Lutheran;8-1;13;NR
9. Maple Northwestern;9-0;12;NR
10. Omro;9-1;7;NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 6, Winneconne 2, Amherst 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2, Kewaunee 1. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Fond du Lac Springs (8);9-0;80;1
2. Edgar;9-0;64;2
3. Iola-Scandinavia;9-0;59;4
4. Lake Country Lutheran;9-0;54;3
5. Eau Claire Regis;9-0;45;5
6. Black Hawk;8-0;40;6
7. Grantsburg;9-0;35;7
8. Bangor;8-1;21;8
9. Pecatonica/Argyle;8-1;11;9
10. Johnson Creek;8-1;10;T10
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7, Cambridge 7, Stratford 5, Mineral Point 1, Almond-Bancroft 1.
