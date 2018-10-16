Associated Press state poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking. This is the final poll of the season.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Fond du Lac (8);9-0;80;1

2. Kimberly;8-1;64;3

3. Waunakee;9-0;62;2

4. Muskego;9-0;54;4

5. Franklin;9-0;47;5

6. Marquette Univ.;9-0;40;6

7. Bay Port;9-0;31;7

8. Monona Grove;9-0;29;8

9. Mequon Homestead;9-0;15;9

10. Brookfield Central;8-1;9;T10

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie 4, River Falls 2, Madison Memorial 2, Marshfield 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. New Berlin Eisenhower (4);9-0;74;1

2. St. Croix Central (2);9-0;72;2

3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (2);8-1;68;3

4. West De Pere;9-0;49;5

(tie) St. Catherine's;9-0;49;4

6. Little Chute;9-0;40;T7

7. McFarland;9-0;38;9

8. Lakeside Lutheran;8-1;13;NR

9. Maple Northwestern;9-0;12;NR

10. Omro;9-1;7;NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 6, Winneconne 2, Amherst 2, Cedar Grove-Belgium 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 2, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 2, Kewaunee 1. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Fond du Lac Springs (8);9-0;80;1

2. Edgar;9-0;64;2

3. Iola-Scandinavia;9-0;59;4

4. Lake Country Lutheran;9-0;54;3

5. Eau Claire Regis;9-0;45;5

6. Black Hawk;8-0;40;6

7. Grantsburg;9-0;35;7

8. Bangor;8-1;21;8

9. Pecatonica/Argyle;8-1;11;9

10. Johnson Creek;8-1;10;T10

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7, Cambridge 7, Stratford 5, Mineral Point 1, Almond-Bancroft 1.

