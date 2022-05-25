RACINE — The Starving Artist Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on the The DeKoven Center, grounds, 21st Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Its successful move to DeKoven in 2021 garnered thumbs up from artists and visitors alike. The fair, in its 57th year, is set to feature 120 artists, the largest juried art fair in the region.

All art forms are available for sale — paintings (oil, acrylic, water color, mixed media), photography, pottery, glass work, fiber and wearable art and jewelry. Each piece must be priced at under $300.

The Starving Artist Fair offers Best of Show and People’s Choice awards to its artists. This year the fair is adding the Marg Lacock Memorial Award of Excellence per the donation of the Lacock family and friends.

In addition to the artists’ booths, the fair features a free Kids Korner art space. The Boutique sells the works of Racine Art Guild members and a silent auction of art works donated by participating artists are co-located under the Johnson Financial tent. A Racine Art Guild raffle offers yard art designed by Guild members.

Proceeds from booth fees and the RAG booths support the Guild’s Student Art Scholarship fund which provides four college scholarships each year to Racine residents studying fine art.

There will be food trucks on site, desserts, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0