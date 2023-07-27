RACINE — The Starving Artist Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, on the DeKoven Center, grounds, 21st Street and Wisconsin Avenue. (shuttle bus available). There is no admission fee.

Its successful move to DeKoven in 2021 garnered thumbs up from artists and visitors alike. The fair, in its 58th year, is set to feature 130 artists, the largest juried art fair in the region.

All art forms are available for sale — paintings (oil, acrylic, water color, mixed media), photography, pottery, glass work, fiber and wearable art and jewelry. Most pieces must be priced at under $300.

The Starving Artist Fair offers Best of Show and People’s Choice awards to its artists. The fair also offers the Marg Lacock Memorial Award of Excellence per the donation of the Lacock family and friends.

In addition to the artists’ booths, the fair features a free children’s art space called Kids Korner. The Boutique, which sells the works of Racine Art Guild members, and a silent auction of art works donated by participating artists are co-located under the Johnson Financial tent. A Racine Art Guild raffle offers high-quality art designed by guild members.

There will be food truck selections, desserts, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Proceeds from booth fees and the RAG booths support the guild’s Student Art Scholarship Fund which provides four college scholarships each year to Racine residents studying fine art.