Start the new year renewing the family

MOUNT PLEASANT — Frazier Support Services, 5802 Washington Ave., Suite 204, announces the launch of a program for families in trauma and/or struggling with family dynamics, Family2Family.

Though the program is one of many in Racine to receive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Violence Reduction Initiative funding, it stands alone as a unique program for the family as a whole. This program takes a holistic approach to working with and supporting families, youth and children who are affected by trauma, generational cycles of violence, AODA and criminal activities.

Family2Family is a 12-week, family support, mentoring curriculum involving the entire family. In a learning environment, families will be equipped to address challenges in a healthy way for better outcomes for the first half of the program. For the latter half of the program, a family advocate will join them in-home for coaching to put what they’ve learned into practice.

Frazier Support Services is accepting applications for the program. Its looking for two types of families; those requiring mentoring and those wanting to mentor (mentoring families will be given a stipend). After the completion of the application process, the program will launch with public safety partnering agencies at the offices of Frazier Support Services.

For more information, go to fraziersupportservices.com or call 262-287-4933.

