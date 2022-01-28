Stars just arrived from an overcrowded shelter in Kentucky. She is just the sweetest little thing. All dogs are in... View on PetFinder
A 40-year-old Racine man has been accused of distributing a large amount of cocaine and heroin in southeast Wisconsin and Chicago.
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
"You take away a life, you shouldn't have a life. But, we can't control that. I'm just asking you please give him as much time as possible," said the grandmother of Arkaydin Howard, the infant who died nearly three years ago.
A Kenosha man allegedly broke into a Racine home and claimed to be a police officer before being shot and later arrested.
Multiple witnesses have come forward to point to Donley Carey as the person who killed DeMarcus Anderson in February 2020 in the private club of Sin City Motorcycle Club on Memorial Drive in Racine.
The 65-year-old employee was charged with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault.
A local man was arrested in his home early Sunday morning following the Green Bay Packers' Saturday night playoff loss after he allegedly fired a gun at another person he had watched the game with.
A 51-year-old Racine man who was allegedly driving drunk crashed into a light pole in Caledonia before being found lying in the snow next to his car.
A man died in a crash that reportedly occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday. Law enforcement have not yet identified him.
Sadarien Byles, a graduate of the R.E.A.L. School, is the only one from Wisconsin on the cheer team at Trinity Valley Community College, located in Athens, Texas. He and his team are featured in Season 2 of Netflix’s "Cheer."
